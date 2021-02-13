Donald Trump has been acquitted of instigating the storming of the U.S. Capitol

The Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump is now over and it’s resulted in Donald Trump being found not guilty of instigating the storming of the U.S. Capitol last month. The trial took just five days, the shortest in the history of the United States.

The final vote was 57-43 and the Democrats needed two-thirds of the Senate to determine that Trump was guilty in order to convict him. Senators Romney, Collins, Sasse, Burr, Murkowski, Toomey and Cassidy voted with Democrats.

If Trump was convicted, the Senate could have prevented him from ever running for public office again. He would have also lost his pension and Secret Service detail.

