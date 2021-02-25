Kent Nagano OSM Montreal Symphony Orchestra

Kent Nagano returns to Montreal for three concerts to stream in March

by CultMTL

Nagano was named Conductor Emeritus by the OSM today.

Today Kent Nagano has become the third conductor in the history of the Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal (OSM) to be named Conductor Emeritus. He is back in town to accept the honour and to preside over three concerts that will be streaming in March. From Beethoven to Poulenc will stream as of March 9, Strings, Winds and Piano as of March 16 and Surprise and Triumph: Haydn and Mozart as of March 23, and each will be available to review for 21 days after the launch. Tickets cost $20 each or $58.65 for all three.

We are pleased and proud to announce that today, Kent Nagano receives the honorary title of Conductor Emeritus of the OSM! Appointed by the Board of Directors, he becomes the third Music Director of the OSM to receive this recognition after Wilfrid Pelletier and Zubin Mehta. Back at last in Montreal to accept this honour, Maestro Nagano marks the occasion by conducting the Montreal Symphony Orchestra in three long-awaited concerts!

—Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal (OSM)
Montreal Symphony Orchestra thanks new Conductor Emeritus Kent Nagano

The new musical director for the OSM, replacing Nagano, is Rafael Payare.

