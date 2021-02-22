TONIGHT: Cinema Politica presents a talk with the director of Finding Sally

A panel of Ethiopian women will discuss the new documentary and the state of their country.

Cinema Politica and Media Girlfriends are co-presenting a livestream panel discussion between Ethiopian women, including director Tamara Dawit, whose new documentary Finding Sally bridges the personal and political. Other columnists include Columbia University Professor Elleni Centime Zeleke and author Rebecca Fisseha (Daughters of Silence) and the conversation will be led by journalist Hannah Giorgis (The Atlantic). The discussion will be followed by a special musical performance by Zaki Ibrahim.

ETHIOPIA THEN AND NOW coming up on Monday!



💬@gobezmedia , Prof. Elleni Centime Zeleki, @rebsee, @hannahgiorgis +🎵@zakiibrahim!



Register now for private screening link for @findingsallydoc 📽️ to watch btw FRI FEB 19 (7 PM) – WED FEB 24 (7 PM, EST): https://t.co/0pXAfE6uDU https://t.co/SBxFcLEnDY pic.twitter.com/r9cVmZtfFf — Cinema Politica (@CinemaPolitica) February 18, 2021 Cinema Politica presents Ethiopia Then and Now panel with director of Finding Sally

Cinema Politica is streaming Finding Sally through Feb. 24. Tonight’s livestream is happening at 7 p.m. ET. For more details, please click here.

