CF Montreal sign free agent Erik Hurtado

Just weeks after signing forward Bjørn Johnsen, CF Montreal are continuing to make big moves. The team has announced the signing of striker Erik Hurtado, an experienced forward who has played on a variety of Major League Soccer league teams since his debut in 2013. CF Montreal sporting director Olivier Renard had this to say regarding the signing:

“We are happy with the acquisition of Erik. He’s a versatile player with many seasons of experience in MLS. As he was available, we took this opportunity to add him to our squad.”

Much like Johnsen’s signing, the news was announced via a video showcasing many of Hurtado’s highlights over the course of his impactful career:

A highlight reel of CF Montreal’s latest forward.

This is not the first time Hurtado plays for a Canadian team. The forward began his MLS career with the Vancouver Whitecaps FC, appearing in 105 games with the club. The signing of Erik Hurtado is another important step for CF Montreal’s efforts to add further depth to their roster. The team’s total roster now includes 33 players.

