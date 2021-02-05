Centrale Bergham celebrates new downtown location with PS5 giveaway and more

Montreal’s own Centrale Bergham has had a busy past year opening new restaurants in and around the city. There are already 14 locations of the multicultural sandwich and burger chain in Quebec and Ontario — in Montreal they’re located on St-Laurent, Cote-des-Neiges, Beaubien, Jean-Talon, Taschereau and Newman — and the plan is to open more.

The newest location is downtown at 2111 Guy Street, and to celebrate the opening, Centrale Bergham is giving away a PS5 and a 55-inch TV. For a chance to win, you simply have to follow @centrale_bergham on Instagram, like the Instagram post below, share the video as an Instagram Story and tag a friend in the comments.

Centrale Bergham has also been offering 2 for 1 specials on Uber Eats, and this month the deal includes their new Bollywood Sandwich, which has curry and tandoori chicken served with curry ketchup. Check it out below!

This week (through Sunday, Feb. 7), the restaurant is participating in la Poutine Week (with delivery via SkipTheDishes) with the Maximum Poutine, a decadent dish we referred to in our review as “phenomenal.”

For more about Centrale Bergham, please visit their website.

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.