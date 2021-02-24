Canadiens coaches Claude Julien and Kirk Muller have been fired; Dominique Ducharme to take over

It was announced this morning that Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien and associate coach Kirk Muller have been fired. Assistant coach Dominique Ducharme has been appointed interim head coach. Alex Burrows has also joined the coaching staff.

Julien coached the Canadiens for four years, and leaves his post with a record of 129-123-35. During this time, Montreal failed to make the playoffs twice and lost in the first round the other two years. The Canadiens were the lowest-ranked team to qualify for the 24-team post-season last year.

Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin commented on today’s news in a press release:

“I would like to sincerely thank Claude and Kirk for their contributions to our team over the past five years during which we worked together. I have great respect for these two men whom I hold in high regard. In Dominique Ducharme, we see a very promising coach who will bring new life and new energy to our group. We feel that our team can achieve high standards and the time had come for a change.” —Marc Bergevin

The Canadiens have appointed Dominique Ducharme interim head coach and have added Alex Burrows to the coaching staff. Claude Julien and Kirk Muller have been relieved of their coaching duties. https://t.co/rhkfrD9m8f — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 24, 2021 Canadiens coaches Claude Julien and Kirk Muller have been fired

Ducharme has served as the Canadiens’ assistant coach for two seasons following ten seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.