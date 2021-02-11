Once again, it’s Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Denis Shapovalov

The frequent pairing of these rising Canadian tennis stars in early rounds of Grand Slams is borderline suspicious.

Montreal tennis player Felix Auger-Aliassime is once again scheduled to play his Ontario-bred counterpart (and friend) Denis Shapovalov in an early round of a Grand Slam tournament. This time it’s the second round of the Australian Open, airing live at the inglorious hour of 3 a.m. ET tonight, or technically the morning of Feb. 12.

For Canadian tennis fans, it’s a lose-lose or a win-win, depending on how you look at it. Auger-Aliassime being from Montreal obviously tips the scales in his favour as far as the local cheering section is concerned.

Shapovalov defeated Auger-Aliassime in the first round of the U.S. Open twice, in 2018 and 2019. Auger-Aliassime came out on top when he and Shapovalov faced off in the second round of the 2019 ATP tournament in Madrid.

Also playing in Australian Open tonight is Canadian Milos Raonic, vs. Márton Fucsovics at 1 a.m.

Unfortunately 2019 U.S. Open winner Bianca Andreescu and fellow Canadians Rebecca Marino and Vasek Pospisil were all eliminated in the first round, though Pospisil is still in the tournament in doubles with Denis Shapovalov.

