News

BREAKING: Tiger Woods has been injured in a car crash

by CultMTL

Woods was extracted from the wreck with the jaws of life and then transported to the hospital.

Golfer Tiger Woods has been injured in a rollover car crash in Los Angeles. According to a statement from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, Woods was involved in a traffic collision today at around 7 a.m. local time.

Tiger Woods was reportedly alone and the car had major damage. Woods was extracted from the wreck with the jaws of life and then transported to the hospital with “multiple leg injuries.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.

Posted in News
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.