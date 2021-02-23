Woods was extracted from the wreck with the jaws of life and then transported to the hospital.

BREAKING: Tiger Woods has been injured in a car crash

Golfer Tiger Woods has been injured in a rollover car crash in Los Angeles. According to a statement from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, Woods was involved in a traffic collision today at around 7 a.m. local time.

Tiger Woods was reportedly alone and the car had major damage. Woods was extracted from the wreck with the jaws of life and then transported to the hospital with “multiple leg injuries.”

Tiger Woods' agent has released a statement on his accident: https://t.co/mvMDXvc97K pic.twitter.com/dlbP5vxav4 — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) February 23, 2021

This is a developing story that will be updated.

