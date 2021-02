Best Vintage Clothing Stores in Montreal: Best of MTL

As voted by our readers in the 2020 Best of MTL readers poll, these are the best vintage clothing stores in Montreal. For more results from the Best of MTL, please click here.

Best Vintage Clothing Stores in Montreal

Eva B Renaissance Empire Exchange Citizen Vintage Annex Vintage Ex Voto Salvation Army Village des Valeurs Ruse Marché Underground

