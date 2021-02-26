best coolest neighbourhood montreal

Photo by Lisa Sproull

Best Neighbourhoods in Montreal: Best of MTL 2020

Montreal has spoken.

As voted by our readers in the 2020 Best of MTL readers poll, here are the best neighbourhoods in Montreal. For more results from the Best of MTL, please click here.

Best Neighbourhoods in Montreal

  1. Mile End
  2. Rosemont Petite-Patrie / Little Italy
  3. Plateau
  4. NDG
  5. St-Henri
  6. Verdun
  7. Hochelaga-Maisonneuve
  8. Villeray
  9. Parc Ex
  10. Centre-Sud / Village
These were the best neighbourhoods in Montreal. To read the 2020 Best of MTL issue, please click here.

