Best Hair Salons in Montreal: Best of MTL

As voted by our readers in the 2020 Best of MTL readers poll, these are the best hair salons in Montreal. For more results from the Best of MTL, please click here.

Best Hair Salons in Montreal

Queen of the World Freyja Two Horses Helmet Unlistd Sixhaut Salon Sweet William Danny’s Coiffure Unisexe Bizarde Inhairitance

These were the best hair salons in Montreal. To read the 2020 Best of MTL issue, please click here.

For more on Montreal life, please visit the Life section.