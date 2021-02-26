Best Afternoon Tea in Montreal ritz-carlton montreal palm court

The Palm Court, The Ritz-Carlton, Montreal

Best Afternoon Tea in Montreal: Best of MTL 2020

Montreal has spoken.

As voted by our readers in the 2020 Best of MTL readers poll, here are the best afternoon tea spots in Montreal.

  1. Cardinal Tea Room
  2. Burgundy Lion
  3. The Ritz-Carlton, Montreal
  4. Gryphon d’Or
  5. Camellia Sinensis
  6. Salon Rosie-Lanoi
  7. URSA
  8. La brume dans mes lunettes
  9. Cha Noir
  10. Café Aunja
These were the best afternoon tea spots in Montreal.

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.

