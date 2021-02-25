Beavis and Butt-head to return for another movie

Two more seasons of the beloved 90s show had previously been announced.

Television’s favourite dumbasses are back. Legendary cartoon duo Beavis and Butt-head are coming back for a revival of their beloved television series and a brand new direct-to-streaming movie.

The film was announced at yesterday’s Viacom investor’s meeting. A teaser show Butt-head sucker punching his Metallica-loving best friend in the face. “Uh, we’re making a movie,” the unfortunately named character exclaims:

Beavis and Butt-head announce a new movie.

The slacker teen toons previously starred in Beavis and Butt-head do America. The film also featured the vocal talents of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, who were a real-life couple at the time of its release.

A still from Beavis and Butt-head do America.

Last year, Comedy Central announced that they had placed a two-season order for a “reimagined version” of the half baked 90s show. The series originally ran on MTV between 1993 and 1993. This will be the second revival, after an eighth season debuted on the network in 2011.

The new movie is expected to debut on the streaming service Paramount+ later this year, while the revival series will initially debut on Comedy Central. Creator Mike Judge had previously expressed interest in a live action movie of the terrible twosome starring Johnny Depp. As of now, that project appears to be on hold.

