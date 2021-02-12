bad news brown mural montreal

A Bad News Brown mural at Quartier des Spectacles.

Bad News Brown remembered on 10th anniversary of death

by Mr. Wavvy

The Montreal rapper’s life was tragically cut short at age 33.

It’s been a full decade since the life of Montreal rapper Bad News Brown was tragically cut short when he was murdered at age 33. The body of Brown, born Paul Frappier, was found near the Lachine Canal in Little Burgundy.

Frappier was unique in his use of a harmonica, first appearing on the local scene as a busker. He was awarded Best Busker in the 2005 edition of the Montreal Mirror‘s “Best of Montreal” list. Many saw Bad News Brown as one to watch in Montreal. In his short career, he appeared in two movies (including a starring role in BumRush) and opened for the likes of 50 Cent, De La Soul and many more. He was famously invited onstage by Nas to perform “Bridging the Gap” during a 2008 tour stop at Metropolis.

Nas and Bad News Brown perform together.

On the anniversary of his passing, many Montreal figures took time to remember Bad News Brown’s lasting legacy:

Radio DJ Don Smooth was a big supporter of the rapper during his time at K 103.
Long Life Productions is a prominent event photography company in the city.
Sina G of Montreality got his career start interning for Bad News Brown.
M-City Solo rapped alongside Bad News Brown in the scene.

