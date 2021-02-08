Ausgang Plaza announces livestream concert series Fréquences locales

Nate Husser, Maky Lavender and KNLO are just some of the artists performing.

Ausgang Plaza, the beloved venue in Plaza St-Hubert, has announced Fréquences locales, a series of livestream concerts that will take place over the next six weeks via livestream.

The lineup will include the likes of Nate Husser, Maky Lavender and KNLO, among others. Tickets for the first five streams will go for $10, plus fees and taxes. Ausgang hopes to allow people in attendance for the last two events, “public health permitting.”

Nate Husser performs at Ausgang Plaza on March 11th.

Ausgang Plaza music programmer Malick Touré had the following to say about Fréquences locales:

“We want to share with the public some of our favourite, tremendously talented artists, in the early stage of their careers! We have chosen artists who could deliver a complete performance, considering the digital constraints we face…This is an opportunity to make fantastic discoveries, to be in tune with the creative ebb and flow of established artists and to feel the positive energy of the Montreal music scene.”

Take a look at the full lineup below:

Friday, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m.: Maky Lavender

Thursday, March 4 at 8 p.m.:​ ​Double bill with Vince James and Hologramme

Friday, March 5 at 8 p.m.: Double bill with Laroie and Antony Carle

Thursday, March 11 at 8 p.m.: Nate Husser

Thursday, March 18 at 8 p.m.: Double bill with Brown Family and Dramatik

Thursday, March 25 at 8:30 p.m.: Double bill with ​Eman X Vlooper​ and ​KNLO

