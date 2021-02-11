Aaron Carter and Lamar Odom to compete in boxing match

Aaron Carter rose to fame in the early 2000s with the help of a hit single titled, “That’s How I Beat Shaq.” 20 years later, Carter is still fighting basketball players. On June 12th, he will face off in a celebrity boxing match against retired NBA player Lamar Odom.

Odom is a two-time NBA Champion who played on teams such as the Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks and most famously, the Los Angeles Lakers. He was awarded the Sixth Man of the Year Award in 2011. Odom was famously married to Khloe Kardashian from 2009 to 2016. Their marriage was well documented on both Keeping Up with the Kardashians and a short-lived spinoff titled Khloe & Lamar.

Carter is the younger brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter. He has two albums that are certified platinum by the RIAA, Aaron’s Party (Come Get It) and Oh Aaron. Carter recently launched an OnlyFans account, which Queerty described as “not good.” Outside of the ring both celebrities have had very public bouts with drug addiction.

The match will be available on pay-per-view but fans can also attend the event in-person. Learn more about Aaron Carter vs. Lamar Odom’s boxing match here.

