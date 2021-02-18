The plan includes a playground adapted to the needs of children with reduced mobility.

A family centre is being built in La Fontaine Park

Today Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced plans for a new family centre in the Plateau’s La Fontaine Park, including a playground accessible to kids with reduced mobility.

“The development plan for the La Fontaine park family centre marks a turning point in its history. We are very proud to offer all children in the metropolis a new playground, adapted to the particular needs of children with reduced mobility.” —Mayor Valérie Plante

Le plan d’aménagement du pôle famille du parc La Fontaine marque un tournant dans son histoire. Nous sommes très fiers d’offrir à tous les enfants de la métropole une nouvelle aire de jeux, adaptée aux besoins particuliers des enfants à mobilité réduite. #polmtl pic.twitter.com/zNAhnQNrYc — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) February 18, 2021

For more about La Fontaine Park, please visit its page on the city of Montreal website.

