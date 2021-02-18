La Fontaine Park playground
A family centre is being built in La Fontaine Park

by CultMTL

The plan includes a playground adapted to the needs of children with reduced mobility.

Today Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced plans for a new family centre in the Plateau’s La Fontaine Park, including a playground accessible to kids with reduced mobility.

“The development plan for the La Fontaine park family centre marks a turning point in its history. We are very proud to offer all children in the metropolis a new playground, adapted to the particular needs of children with reduced mobility.”

—Mayor Valérie Plante

