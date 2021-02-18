A family centre is being built in La Fontaine Park

Today Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced plans for a new family centre in the Plateau’s La Fontaine Park, including a playground accessible to kids with reduced mobility.
“The development plan for the La Fontaine park family centre marks a turning point in its history. We are very proud to offer all children in the metropolis a new playground, adapted to the particular needs of children with reduced mobility.”—Mayor Valérie Plante
For more about La Fontaine Park, please visit its page on the city of Montreal website.
