87% of Canadians would prefer a ban on international travel altogether: poll

According to the latest weekly survey by Leger Marketing released today, 87% of Canadians think the government should ban international travel until the number of COVID-19 cases has decreased for several consecutive days. Overall, 86% of the same respondents still agree with the new safety measures that have been implemented for travellers coming to or returning to Canada.

In his statement introducing the travel restrictions last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau noted that, based on available data, “fewer than 2% of COVID-19 cases are linked to Canadians coming back to the country,” but stated that the emergence of new, more contagious variants of the virus has forced the government to reduce international travel.

