3 in 5 believe decriminalizing all illegal drugs in Canada is the best way to solve the opioid crisis

by CultMTL

A number of police forces in Canada support decriminalization as a partial solution.

According to a new survey by the Angus Reid Institute, 59% of people in Canada feel that the best way to solve the current opioid crisis is to decriminalize all illegal drugs. 45% on the other hand feel that it would be more effective to get tougher on people who use drugs.

The opioid crisis, ie. addiction to prescription drugs like Oxycodone and illegal drugs like heroin, has escalated parallel to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a record number of overdose deaths reported in some cities. A number of police forces in Canada support decriminalization as a partial solution.

