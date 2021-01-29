#WomenAgainstTrudeau is trending — see some of the funniest tweets here

You’ve probably noticed the occasional trending hashtag on Twitter that just feels bogus, like the product of a political party desperate to taint their rivals with negative social media energy. It’s commonplace in the ugly American political arena, but Canada’s political parties (one in particular, we’ve noticed) is no stranger to the negative hashtag technique. #WomenAgainstTrudeau is the latest example, a hashtag that’s been trending since yesterday, and eliciting some pretty priceless responses:

#WomenAgainstTrudeau



#WomenAgainstTrudeau



Are you with me fellow women??🍁#cdnpoli #ErinOTrump pic.twitter.com/osl9XgNKEb — Eric O'Toole (@Eric_OTooleMP) January 29, 2021

Yes, you’re right, I would like to physically be against Trudeau #WomenAgainstTrudeau — hot girl doing hot shit (she/they) (@saddythicc) January 29, 2021

In keeping with the #WomenAgainstTrudeau hashtag pic.twitter.com/ag7flGfEp3 — The Perfidious SH (@perfidiousSH) January 29, 2021

#WomenAgainstTrudeau sounds like a category on PornHub pic.twitter.com/DK8X6Xw63Y — Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) January 28, 2021

Why yes i would love to be against Trudaddy #WomenAgainstTrudeau pic.twitter.com/DnoN6mprKP — Yolo (@yolobroski) January 29, 2021

