What’s new on Netflix, Prime, Crave, Disney, Apple, CBC Gem & Criterion

New on Netflix

Though Netflix has bankrolled many international productions, not many have hit in North America at the same level as they would elsewhere. Besides Money Heist, there have been very few watercooler conversation-level international productions on this side of the ocean. Lupin, starring Omar Sy, might change that. Sy stars as a gentleman thief who takes inspiration from Arsène Lupin in order to avenge his father. The show was created by George Kay of Killing Eve fame and drops on Jan. 8 alongside season 5 of Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons and Pretend It’s a City, a follow-up to Martin Scorsese’s documentary Public Speaking in which the director and Fran Liebowitz (subject of Public Speaking) wander the streets of New York discussing the city’s changing landscape.

The Tax Collector (new on Netflix)

On Jan. 13, Netflix adds to their already sizeable collection of true-crime documentaries with the four-part Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer, about serial killer Richard Ramirez. Movie-wise, the only addition this week is The Tax Collector, a crime drama from David Ayer (Suicide Squad) starring Shia Labeouf.

New on Amazon Prime Video

Herself (new on Amazon Prime Video)

Phyllidia Lloyd’s Herself premiered at Sundance last year and hits Amazon on Jan. 8. This drama from the Mamma Mia! director stars Irish theatre actress Clare Dunne as a struggling single mother who decides to build her own home when the housing system fails her. Also premiering this week is the third season of American Gods — Danny Trejo, Marilyn Manson and Blythe Danner are now part of the cast of the show based on the acclaimed book by Neil Gaiman. Movie highlights include The Trip to Greece, The Lost City of Z and Gillian Robespierre’s Landline.

New on Crave

Radioactive (new on Crave)

Over at Crave you can stream the first episode of Tiger, a documentary miniseries about the life and career of Tiger Woods that one assumes is attempting to catch some of the thunder of Netflix’s pandemic hit The Last Dance. The first episode streams at 9 p.m. on Jan. 10. Also available to stream as of this week is the Rosamund Pike-starring Marie Curie biopic Radioactive (Jan 8), The Turning of the Screw adaptation The Turning (also on Jan. 8) and season 2 of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (Jan. 14).

New on Disney Plus

Marvel Studios: Legends (new on Disney Plus)

Not too much on the Disney Plus front, though they are releasing Marvel Studios: Legends, which is being billed as a “refresher” for the Marvel Universe. The first two episodes of the show will be about Wanda Maximoff and Vision, anticipating the release of WandaVision next week.

New on Apple TV Plus

Dickinson (new on Apple TV Plus)

Season 2 of Dickinson, a revisionist take on the life of Emily Dickinson starring Hailee Steinfield, Toby Huss and… Wiz Khalifa?! I must admit this show slipped by me entirely, though it certainly seems weird enough to merit a look.

New on CBC Gem

In the Long Run (new on CBC Gem)

Season 3 of Idris Elba’s In the Long Run premieres Jan. 8 alongside sperm-bank documentary Genius Factory.

New on Criterion Channel

Always Shine (new on Criterion Channel)

Jane Fonda is the subject of a 13-film retrospective, ranging from 1962’s Walk on the Wild Side to 1986’s The Morning After, which stream as of Jan. 10. Also available this week is Sophia Takal’s Always Shine and three films from Bollywood pioneer and icon Raj Kapoor. ■

