Quebec social media curfew
Arts, City, Comedy

Quebecers react to province-wide curfew on social media

by Mr. Wavvy

Quebecers have taken to Instagram, TikTok and Twitter to share their reactions to the newly imposed province-wide curfew.

The Quebec government has implemented a province-wide curfew that will last until Feb. 8, in which Quebecers must stay at home between the hours of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. While the majority of the province approves of this lockdown, others have experienced anxiety regarding these restrictions.

François Legault Quebec holiday plan
Quebecers must stay inside from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Feb. 8.

As the saying goes, laughter is the best medicine. Many Quebecers took to social media to share their reaction to the curfew.

Take a look at some of the Quebec curfew highlights from Instagram, TikTok and Twitter:

@avibenardete

Tabarnak! 😩 #quebec #montreal #canada #quebecois #mtl #francoislegault #quarantine #lockdown #curfew #covid19 #tabarnak #howbizarre #selfisolation

♬ How Bizarre – OMC
@totalbeautycoach

Quebec Curfew 🤷🏼‍♀️#YouShouldKnow #curfew #cat #foryoupage #fypシ #fy #quebec #catsoftiktok #cats #winter #couvrefeu #totalbeautycoach

♬ That’s just my baby dog – Sylvere
@haleyredddd

#stitch with @elizards happy first day of lockdown 🥲 #fyp #foryou #pourtoi #quebec #canadian #stitch #couvrefeu #funny #curfew #quebecois #2021

♬ original sound – Haley Rankin

For more on Montreal, please visit our City section.

Posted in Arts, City, Comedy

by Mr. Wavvy

Contributor
Mr. Wavvy has steadily built a name for himself as one of music journalism’s most illuminated spirits. Whether kissing Mac DeMarco, pondering the meaning of life with Tech N9ne, or performing singalongs with Charli XCX, visitors are always in for a treat when checking out a Mr. Wavvy interview.