Quebecers react to province-wide curfew on social media

The Quebec government has implemented a province-wide curfew that will last until Feb. 8, in which Quebecers must stay at home between the hours of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. While the majority of the province approves of this lockdown, others have experienced anxiety regarding these restrictions.
As the saying goes, laughter is the best medicine. Many Quebecers took to social media to share their reaction to the curfew.
Take a look at some of the Quebec curfew highlights from Instagram, TikTok and Twitter:
For more on Montreal, please visit our City section.