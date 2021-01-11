Quebecers react to province-wide curfew on social media

Quebecers have taken to Instagram, TikTok and Twitter to share their reactions to the newly imposed province-wide curfew.

The Quebec government has implemented a province-wide curfew that will last until Feb. 8, in which Quebecers must stay at home between the hours of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. While the majority of the province approves of this lockdown, others have experienced anxiety regarding these restrictions.

As the saying goes, laughter is the best medicine. Many Quebecers took to social media to share their reaction to the curfew.

Take a look at some of the Quebec curfew highlights from Instagram, TikTok and Twitter:

Starting Saturday this is now illegal in Quebec (Yes, it's a curfew joke. Yes, I know it's lame but I'm old so I can) pic.twitter.com/9VL1I5xnrW — Ubi Frank (@Ubi_Frank) January 7, 2021

Meanwhile….out in lockdown curfew in Montreal 👀



👀

pic.twitter.com/EwCEelpfIN — Canadian Kop (@thecanadiankop) January 11, 2021

Can’t believe the Province of Quebec considers this guy an “essential worker” pic.twitter.com/CLMCg7X8dK — Jabroni And The Air-rifle (@DanBoeckner) January 10, 2021

someone in quebec blasted the purge music right at the 8 p.m. curfew 💀 pic.twitter.com/wDF0pmqZTE — Alex Migdal (@alexem) January 10, 2021

