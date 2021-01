We didn’t see much of Phoebe Waller-Bridge in 2020, but the Fleabag creator/star has come back with a bang in 2021, co-starring in the new Harry Styles video “Treat People With Kindness.” Directed by Ben and Gabe Turner, the video features the kind of old-timey musical escapism we could all use to start off this new year. Happy 2021!

Watch the video here:

Phoebe Waller Bridge co-stars in the new Harry Styles video, “Treat People With Kindness”

For more music coverage, please visit the Music section.