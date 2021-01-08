Virgil Abloh

Photo by Bogdan Plakov

Music, Sounds

WATCH: New Virgil Abloh single/video “Delicate Limbs” ft. serpentwithfeet

by CultMTL

Fresh sounds and images from the artist, architect, designer, creative director, artistic director, musician, DJ and philanthropist.

Artist, architect, designer, creative director, artistic director, musician, DJ and philanthropist Virgil Abloh has teamed up with serpentwithfeet to drop his latest track and video, “Delicate Limbs.” Abloh has previously collaborated with the likes of Boys Noize, Tiga and the Martinez Brothers, and recently provided a remix of Michael Kiwanuka’s hit song “Solid Ground.” 

The new single launches with a video directed by Kordae Jatafa Henry. Watch it here:

New Virgil Abloh single / video “Delicate Limbs” ft. serpentwithfeet

For more about Virgil Abloh, please visit his website.

For more music coverage, please visit the Music section.

Posted in Music, Sounds
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.