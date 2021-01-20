WATCH LIVE: Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

The historic inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris starts at 10 a.m. ET. Joe Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States and Kamala Harris the first woman Vice-President in the country’s history. The event will include performances by Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Garth Brooks, New Radicals and more. Watch the inauguration live below.
