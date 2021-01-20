WATCH: Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah sung by Yolanda Adams at COVID-19 memorial

Leonard Cohen Hallelujah Yolanda Adams COVID-19 memorial
A tribute to the over 400,000 Americans lost to COVID-19.

A vigil by the Lincoln Memorial hosted by President-elect Joe Biden’s inaugural committee was held last night to reflect and honour over 400,000 Americans who have passed due to COVID-19. The memorial event included a moving performance of Amazing Grace by nurse Marie Key as well as a tribute by gospel singer Yolanda Adams to Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen. Check out the beautiful footage below. The inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris starts today at 10 a.m. and can be viewed here.

