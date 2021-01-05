dime mtl skate olympic pool
WATCH: Dime skateboarders do tricks into Olympic Pool

by Mr. Wavvy

The Montreal skateboarding brand has released a hilarious new promotional video.

Montreal skateboarding brand Dime has released a hilarious promotional video featuring a slew of skaters doing tricks into the Olympic Pool.

Dime made big moves in 2020. The brand dropped shoe collaborations with three heavy hitting brands: New Balance, Reebok and Vans. While the Reebok drop featured a fantastic campaign with former NBA superstar Shawn Kemp, promotion for the Vans sneakers resulted with billboards spread across the city of Montreal.

While the Olympic Stadium and pool are temporarily closed, there are big plans for the former’s future. In 2026, the Olympic Stadium will serve as a hosting venue for a number of games during the FIFA World Cup.

Browse through Dime’s online collection here.

