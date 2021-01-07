VIDEO: The police opened the Capitol gate for Trump terrorists

“These officers have made themselves part of a seditious attack on the United States government.”

In a shocking and brazen display of complicity with the domestic terrorists who stormed the Capitol in Washington, D.C. yesterday, a TikTok video shared across social media platforms shows U.S Capitol police opening the gate to the Capitol grounds for the mob. Watch the video below, shared by U.S. pundit Keith Olbermann:

These officers have made themselves part of a seditious attack on the United States government. https://t.co/T6bqIFA8di — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 6, 2021 The police opened the Capitol gate for Trump terrorists

The unprecedented event, wherein Trump essentially set his supporters on the Capitol after delivering a speech nearby, has left four people dead and dozens arrested. The terrorists entered the Capitol building and at one point engaged in an armed standoff with police inside the chamber where lawmakers had gathered to officially certify the victory of President-Elect Joe Biden.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.