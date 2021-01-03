As gatherings are currently illegal in Quebec, the police have been investigating reports made regarding citizens disobeying public health measures. The video below was reportedly shot in Gatineau after neighbours called the police on a family of six gathering during the holidays on New Year’s Eve. According to the Gatineau police, the video only shows part of the incident, and doesn’t include the assault of a police officer by the man being arrested. A second person in the household was also arrested, and all six individuals received tickets.

A reminder to please respect and follow the public health measures and collaborate during police interventions was reiterated by the Gatineau Police in a statement on Twitter.

'Quebec Police handing out $1500 tickets and arresting a man for illegal holiday gathering with his family'



> Welcome to the New Normal. pic.twitter.com/hJVCkH7OD1 — Cozy (@ReaICosy) January 2, 2021 VIDEO: Intense breaking up of illegal gathering by police in Quebec

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.