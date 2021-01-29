Victims of the Quebec City mosque attack being honoured with National Day of Remembrance

Four years after the Quebec City mosque attack that left 6 people dead and 19 seriously injured, the federal government has made Jan. 29 a National Day of Remembrance. This is also a day of action against Islamophobia.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has released a statement on the anniversary of the attack, with a photo showing flags at half-mast.

“4 years after the terrible attack on the great mosque of Quebec, our pain remains just as great, the shock, brutal. On this day of commemoration, let us salute the memory of the victims, the courage and resilience of the survivors and let us continue to fight against intolerance.” –Valérie Plante

4 ans après le terrible attentat à la grande mosquée de Québec, notre peine reste aussi grande, le choc, brutal. En cette journée de commémoration, saluons la mémoire des victimes, le courage et la résilience des survivants et continuons de lutter contre l'intolérance. #polmtl pic.twitter.com/EsRaHrkdd3 — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) January 29, 2021

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau has also just released a statement, which can be read through the link below.

“Today, four years after an Islamophobic attack at the Centre culturel islamique de Québec, we remember the six people who lost their lives and stand with those who were injured – and we will continue to work to put an end to this hate.” –Justin Trudeau

Today, four years after an Islamophobic attack at the Centre culturel islamique de Québec, we remember the six people who lost their lives and stand with those who were injured – and we will continue to work to put an end to this hate. https://t.co/Ki8rMdAyyy — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 29, 2021

Quebec Premier François Legault has not yet made a statement.

