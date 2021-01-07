Rafael Payare to replace Montreal Symphony Orchestra conductor Kent Nagano

Venezuelan conductor Rafael Payare will be replacing Kent Nagano as music director of the Montreal Symphony Orchestra (MSO). Payare, who is leaving his post as music director with the San Diego Symphony to begin his five-year contract in the 2022-23 season, will step in as designated music director next September.

According to a Canadian Press report, Payare, 40, graduated from the prestigious El Sistema music program founded by conductor Jose Antonio Abreu, with whom the trained horn player began his studies in conducting in 2004.

Today, Payare shared a video of himself on Mount Royal and working with the Montreal Symphony Orchestra:

Kent Nagano led the MSO from 2006 to 2020.

