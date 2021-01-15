After requesting an intervention by the Quebec government when the curfew began last weekend, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has decided to force the issue of capping the exorbitant commission fees charged to restaurants by Uber Eats, DoorDash and SkipTheDishes. The three food delivery services currently claim a 30% commission on all restaurant orders they handle in Quebec, as opposed to 15% in other Canadian provinces such as Ontario and B.C., where there is a cap on fees.

“Our restaurateurs are struggling to survive the crisis caused by COVID-19. Since most delivery services have not heard the call from the Quebec government asking them to reduce their delivery costs, it is time to force them to do so.” —Valérie Plante

Nos restaurateurs peinent à survivre à la crise provoquée par la #COVID19. Puisque la plupart des services de livraison n'ont pas entendu l'appel du gouvernement du Québec qui leur demandait de réduire leurs frais de livraison, il est temps de les obliger à le faire. #polmtl pic.twitter.com/UFxVd9QbLS — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) January 15, 2021 Valérie Plante: It’s time to force Uber Eats & DoorDash to lower restaurant fees

