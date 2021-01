The SPVM have thanked Montrealers for their help.

After Luis Lasso Puentes went missing in Montreal yesterday morning, Montreal police have reported that he has been found safe and sound tonight around 11:20 p.m. near the airport. The SPVM have thanked Montrealers for their help in locating Lasso Puentes.

#PersonneRetrouvée

Luis Lasso Puentes a été retrouvé sain et sauf vers 23 h 20 près de l'aéroport de Montréal par ses proches. Merci pour votre aide. #SPVM ^RM pic.twitter.com/ga7IEdlV3A — Police Montréal (@SPVM) January 4, 2021

