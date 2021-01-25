Today marks one year since Canada’s first COVID-19 case

Exactly a year ago today, on Jan. 25, 2020, Canada had its first confirmed COVID-19 case. The case occurred in a 56-year-old male in Ontario, who had recently travelled to Wuhan, China, and has since recovered from the virus.

Since the first COVID-19 case in Canada, 747,383 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, with 19,094 deaths. Canada is set to surpass 750,000 cases later today across the country.

For more on COVID-19 in Canada, please visit the Health Canada website.

