TODAY: A (leftist) curfew protest is happening in Montreal

A protest against the Quebec curfew will be taking place in Montreal today (Saturday, Jan. 16) at 3:30 p.m. at Place Simon Valois, at the corner of Ontario E. and Valois, about five blocks west of Pie IX.

“We need a left-wing discourse that refuses to accept police solutions to a health crisis and to be complacent towards the caquist government,” organizers said. “Let’s remain vigilant in the face of the pandemic and concerned for our public health, but let us not give into authoritarian measures.”

The demonstration organizers also noted that masks and social distancing are mandatory (masks will be provided if needed), and that “this event is resolutely oriented towards scientific consensus and social justice. Discriminatory, anti-masks, anti-vaccine and conspiracy speech/behaviour from the extreme right are not welcome and will not be tolerated.”

