This Baby Yoda & Mandalorian combo in Montreal wins at snowman building

Nearly 30 centimetres of snow fell in Montreal this weekend, and the combination of wet, heavy snow and mild temperatures sent locked down Montrealers into a snowman-building frenzy. Is the Baby Yoda & Mandalorian sculpture pictured below the best snowman creation in Montreal this weekend? The proportions are a bit off, but still. This is the way.
The City of Montreal is holding a snowman contest this season. For details and/or to enter, please click here.
For more about Montreal life, please visit the Life section.