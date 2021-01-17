This Baby Yoda & Mandalorian combo in Montreal wins at snowman building

The proportions are a bit off, but still. This is the way.

Nearly 30 centimetres of snow fell in Montreal this weekend, and the combination of wet, heavy snow and mild temperatures sent locked down Montrealers into a snowman-building frenzy. Is the Baby Yoda & Mandalorian sculpture pictured below the best snowman creation in Montreal this weekend? The proportions are a bit off, but still. This is the way.

Also, it’s not a competition, but if it were this snow Baby Yoda and Mandalorian would probably win. pic.twitter.com/LusHhdsJoW — Eve (@MsEveThomas) January 17, 2021 This Baby Yoda & Mandalorian creation in Montreal wins at snowman building

The City of Montreal is holding a snowman contest this season. For details and/or to enter, please click here.

