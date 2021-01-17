Mandalorian Baby Yoda snowman Montreal
This Baby Yoda & Mandalorian combo in Montreal wins at snowman building

The proportions are a bit off, but still. This is the way.

Nearly 30 centimetres of snow fell in Montreal this weekend, and the combination of wet, heavy snow and mild temperatures sent locked down Montrealers into a snowman-building frenzy. Is the Baby Yoda & Mandalorian sculpture pictured below the best snowman creation in Montreal this weekend? The proportions are a bit off, but still. This is the way.

This Baby Yoda & Mandalorian creation in Montreal wins at snowman building

The City of Montreal is holding a snowman contest this season. For details and/or to enter, please click here.

