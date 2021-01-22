The Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be cancelled (again)

According to The Times, the Tokyo Olympic Games are going to be cancelled after having been postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city of Tokyo would prefer to organize the Olympic Games for the next available year — 2032 — instead of holding the event under restrictive conditions during COVID-19. The Times source says that the organizing committee is having difficulty announcing the cancellation officially without affecting their chances for 2032. The Tokyo Olympic Games are currently still scheduled to begin on July 23, 2021. A recent poll in Japan determined that 80% of the population wanted the Tokyo Olympic Games cancelled or postposed.

