The Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal expands with 23 housing units

by Lorraine Carpenter

“This is excellent news for social housing.”

The city of Montreal has approved the use of an old bathhouse in the Sud-Ouest borough to be reappropriated for a second location of the Native Women’s Shelter. As mentioned by NWSM executive director Nakuset in our interview last year, the new site will feature 23 units for second-stage housing, with services on-site for women and children.

“This is excellent news for social housing, an issue for which our administration spares no effort. These 23 units for vulnerable Indigenous women are needed more than ever. We are continuing the efforts.”

—Valérie Plante
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante comments on creation of 23 housing units

For more about the Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal (and to donate), please visit the NWSM website.

