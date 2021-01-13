The Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal expands with 23 housing units

The city of Montreal has approved the use of an old bathhouse in the Sud-Ouest borough to be reappropriated for a second location of the Native Women’s Shelter. As mentioned by NWSM executive director Nakuset in our interview last year, the new site will feature 23 units for second-stage housing, with services on-site for women and children.

“This is excellent news for social housing, an issue for which our administration spares no effort. These 23 units for vulnerable Indigenous women are needed more than ever. We are continuing the efforts.” —Valérie Plante

Voilà une excellente nouvelle pour le logement social, un dossier pour lequel notre administration ne ménage aucun effort. Ces 23 logements pour femmes autochtones vulnérables sont plus nécessaires que jamais. Nous poursuivons les efforts. #polmtl https://t.co/omliSgiUPl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) January 13, 2021 Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante comments on creation of 23 housing units

For more about the Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal (and to donate), please visit the NWSM website.

