Trevor Noah explains the GameStop stock surge as Margot Robbie in The Big Short

On last night’s episode of the The Daily Show, Trevor Noah presented a video explaining this week’s Reddit-driven stock surge behind video game chain store GameStop — and other companies with plummeting revenues like AMC, BlackBerry, Bed Bath and Beyond and Tootsie Roll.

Because many people’s understanding of the stock market is vague to nil, Noah lifted a scene from The Big Short where Margot Robbie discusses some of the intricacies of hedge funds and “shorting” to explain the current phenomenon that is making Wall Street a little bit crazy:

Margot Robbie wasn't available to explain this GameStop situation in a bathtub, so this is the best we could do. pic.twitter.com/Mw1dabmIzQ — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 28, 2021

