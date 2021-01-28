Trevor Noah GameStop
Comedy, News

Trevor Noah explains the GameStop stock surge as Margot Robbie in The Big Short

by CultMTL

Watch The Daily Show’s bubbly explainer of the phenomenon that’s making Wall Street Crazy.

On last night’s episode of the The Daily Show, Trevor Noah presented a video explaining this week’s Reddit-driven stock surge behind video game chain store GameStop — and other companies with plummeting revenues like AMC, BlackBerry, Bed Bath and Beyond and Tootsie Roll.

Because many people’s understanding of the stock market is vague to nil, Noah lifted a scene from The Big Short where Margot Robbie discusses some of the intricacies of hedge funds and “shorting” to explain the current phenomenon that is making Wall Street a little bit crazy:

Trevor Noah explains the GameStop stock surge as Margot Robbie in The Big Short

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.

Posted in Comedy, News
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.