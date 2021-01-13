Snoop Dogg squashes a short-lived beef with Eminem

All is fair in love and hip hop.

Hip-hop legends Snoop Dogg and Eminem ended 2020 on a strange note. The deluxe edition of Slim Shady’s Music to be Murdered By, was released in late December. It features a track titled “Zeus“, which takes aim at Doggy Dogg:

“And diplomatic as I’m tryna be, last thing I need is Snoop doggin’ me, Man, Dogg, you was like a (Yeah) damn god to me, nah, not really, I had ‘dog’ backwards” —Eminem, “Zeus”

The line seemingly reacts to an interview earlier in the year in which Snoop excluded Eminem from his Top 10 rappers list.

“[Dr. Dre] has probably put Eminem in the position of where he could be labeled as one of the Top 10 rappers ever,” Snoop said of Eminem’s relationship with their mutual mentor. “I don’t think so but the [rap] game feels that.”

Snoop Dogg and Eminem alongside Dr. Dre and Ice Cube, backstage at the Up in Smoke Tour (1999).

After some back and forth over the past few weeks, including Snoop previewing a diss track and Eminem justifying the shots, the hatchet has seemingly been buried.

As an Eminem fan account has pointed out, Snoop commented “We good”, in response to a photo of him and Eminem.

Seems like all is good from Snoop now💪🤝 pic.twitter.com/oRyHz29d3j — Mainly Eminem (@MainlyEminem) January 12, 2021

The two rappers have only collaborated once, on 1999’s “Bitch Please II,” alongside Dr. Dre, Nate Dogg and Xzibit. However, they hit the studio together in 2018 when Snoop was in Detroit to perform his play Redemption of a Dogg.

Fans can look forward to two albums from Snoop Dogg this year. Aside from a solo album titled Take It From a G, the Doggfather is also teaming up with E-40, Ice Cube and Too $hort for a Mt. Westmore supergroup album.

