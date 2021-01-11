covid-19 statistics numbers recoveries active cases
Under 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in Quebec for the first time in 3 weeks

by CultMTL

The lowest daily count since Dec. 18.

Santé Québec is reporting 1,869 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily count since Dec. 18, 2020. There have also been 51 deaths attributed to the pandemic, and an increase of 56 hospitalizations (for a total of 1,436) and 8 new ICU admissions (211 total).

Of the 1,869 new COVID-19 cases in the province, 750 were reported in Montreal, bringing the city’s total cases since the start of the pandemic to 81,886.

To date, 92,452 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered across Quebec, 26,263 of them in Montreal.

For more COVID-19 situation in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

