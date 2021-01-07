TONIGHT: Safia Nolin, Corridor, Hubert Lenoir & more play livestream show

Montreal music venue l’Escogriffe (aka l’Esco) is presenting a free livestream concert tonight, Jan. 7 (8 p.m.) called L’Autel 4461, featuring 20 Montreal bands and solo artists, namely Safia Nolin, Corridor, Hubert Lenoir, Nobro, Bloodshot Bill, Maky Lavender, Population II, Janette King, Birds of Paradise, UUBBUURRUU, Paul Jacobs, Teke Teke and more. See the complete L’Autel 4461 lineup here:

