REVIEW: A Funky Bad Time, the Du-Rites

“They specialize in the type of now-obscure ’70s AM radio funk that future rappers’ grandparents grinded to at the afterparty.

The Du-Rites, A Funky Bad Time (Old Maid Entertainment)

Dirty soul-funk duo the Du-Rites couldn’t be more divergent in terms of their musical backgrounds. In one corner we have Jay Mumford, aka J-Zone, a legendary producer/MC and New York character who gave up the rap game in a blaze of less-than-glory, literally forced to burn his back catalogue in the back alley of Fat Beats when the label went broke. Joining him is Argentina-born Pablo Martin, a punk with a penchant for old-school TV jingles. Together as the Du-Rites, they specialize in the type of now-obscure ’70s AM radio funk that future rappers’ grandparents grinded to at the afterparty. Downright fat and fly, this album would make one helluva slab for the vinyl lover on your holiday list. 8.5/10 Trial Track: “Done N’Dusted”

“Done N’ Dusted” by the Du-Rites from A Funky Bad Time

For more about the Du-Rites, please visit their Bandcamp page.

For more music coverage, please visit our Music section.