Quebec lockdown: School closure details revealed; daycares to stay open

After it was revealed in a La Presse report this morning that the Quebec government will be announcing another lockdown and province-wide curfew in a Wednesday evening press conference, more details have emerged about how elementary and high schools as well as daycares will be affected.

According to La Presse, elementary schools will remain closed until Jan. 18, and high schools will reopen on Jan. 25 — both were intended to reopen on Jan. 11, along with non-essential retail (which, according to the original lockdown story, will remain closed for three to four additional weeks). Both La Presse and Radio-Canada are reporting that daycares will remain open.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

