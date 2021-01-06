Quebec lockdown and 8 p.m. curfew to last from Jan. 9 to Feb. 8

Grocery stores will have to close early; ski resorts and film/TV production allowed to function during the lockdown.

La Presse is reporting that Quebec Premier François Legault, in conjunction with Public Safety Minister Geneviève Guilbault and the province’s Public Health directorate, decided on Tuesday evening what the impending lockdown will look like. In what is being described as an “electroshock” strategy to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Quebec (and safeguard the health network, where ICU beds in particular are becoming scarce), anyone outdoors after 8 p.m. between Jan. 9 and Feb. 8 could be fined by police for breaking the province-wide curfew. A curfew has been imposed during the pandemic in some European countries and U.S. states.

The curfew will also affect essential services across Quebec, with grocery stores and supermarkets being asked to close by 7 or 7:30 p.m. to allow staff to get home.

As previously reported, elementary and high schools will be closed until Jan. 18 and Jan. 25, respectively, and Radio-Canada has reported that daycares will remain open. Nonessential retail, restaurants and other businesses and establishments that were already closed will remain closed until Feb. 8. Construction and manufacturing will be limited to essential services.

However, unlike the spring 2020 lockdown, ski resorts will remain open for family bubbles and crews working on TV series and films will be allowed to maintain their bubbles and continue production.

The official lockdown and curfew announcement will be made by Legault and other Quebec officials today at 5 p.m.

