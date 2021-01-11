Quebec leads provinces in percentage of COVID vaccinations administered

The province is second only to PEI in administered doses per capita.

Quebec is currently leading Canadian provinces when it comes to administering the COVID-19 vaccine, having administered 80.13% of delivered doses. Quebec is also second to PEI in terms of administered vaccines per 100,000 people.

Quebec Premier François Legault shared this information earlier today by linking to covid19tracker.ca, a website by a University of Saskatoon student that is tracking a number of COVID-19 stats by province. The site collects “near-real-time” data on cases, deaths, vaccinations, hospitalizations, ICU, recoveries and testing in all regions of Canada.

Le Québec a administré 80,13 % des doses livrées ! 💪 #polqc #polcan



