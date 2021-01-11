Quebec leads provinces in percentage of COVID vaccinations administered

Quebec is currently leading Canadian provinces when it comes to administering the COVID-19 vaccine, having administered 80.13% of delivered doses. Quebec is also second to PEI in terms of administered vaccines per 100,000 people.
Quebec Premier François Legault shared this information earlier today by linking to covid19tracker.ca, a website by a University of Saskatoon student that is tracking a number of COVID-19 stats by province. The site collects “near-real-time” data on cases, deaths, vaccinations, hospitalizations, ICU, recoveries and testing in all regions of Canada.
For more COVID-19 situation in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.
