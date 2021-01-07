“Dog-walkers must be with their dogs” to qualify for the exemption.

Quebec curfew: Who’s exempt, what you need to show to police if stopped

In a press conference this afternoon, Quebec Public Safety Minister Geneviève Guilbault spoke about exceptions to and exemptions from the impending curfew, which will last from Jan. 9 to Feb. 8, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly.

Exemptions include those whose work extends beyond curfew hours, such as health care workers, food and merchandise delivery people, dog-walkers (who, she noted, must be with their dogs to be exempt from curfew-related fines), someone who is going to or coming from a pharmacy to obtain necessary medication for themselves or someone they live with and anyone who is leaving their home due to it being a violent or otherwise unhealthy environment.

In order to validate curfew exemption to police, Quebecers who are out after 8 p.m./before 5 a.m. are asked to have documented proof on them — a prescription, a note or document from an employer, for example.

Guilbault also noted that the curfew won’t change much for those who are already following public health rules, but “for those who still like to gather with friends, the ballgame just became a lot more difficult.”

She also noted that protests after 8 p.m. will be forbidden during the curfew, and that the homeless will not be fined but rather assisted by police to find shelter, and “tolerated” if that is not possible.

