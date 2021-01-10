Montreal police tickets fines curfew
84 tickets for non-compliance in Montreal on first night of Quebec curfew

by CultMTL

17 of these were given out at an anti-curfew protest.

Montreal police handed out 84 tickets on Saturday night, the first night of the Quebec curfew, which through Feb. 8. Only essential workers are technically allowed out between 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. — see the list of exemptions (and what you need to show police) here. The SPVM noted that 17 of the 84 fines (which range from $1,000 to $6,000) were handed out at an anti-curfew protest in Montreal, and that officers are intervening to assist the homeless.

