84 tickets for non-compliance in Montreal on first night of Quebec curfew

17 of these were given out at an anti-curfew protest.

Montreal police handed out 84 tickets on Saturday night, the first night of the Quebec curfew, which through Feb. 8. Only essential workers are technically allowed out between 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. — see the list of exemptions (and what you need to show police) here. The SPVM noted that 17 of the 84 fines (which range from $1,000 to $6,000) were handed out at an anti-curfew protest in Montreal, and that officers are intervening to assist the homeless.

Il y a également eu plusieurs interventions pour assister des personnes en situation d’itinérance (aucun constat). Dorénavant, les données seront ajoutées au bilan #Covid19 que nous diffusons chaque semaine. (2/2) — Police Montréal (@SPVM) January 10, 2021 84 tickets for non-compliance were handed out in Montreal on the first night of the Quebec curfew

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.