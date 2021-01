The curfew will last from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly.

In a press conference this evening, Quebec Premier François Legault announced details of the curfew that will be imposed across the province from Jan. 9 to Feb. 8. Details of the enforcement of this curfew will be revealed in detail tomorrow by Public Safety Minister Geneviève Guilbault, but Legault said today that police will be able to issue fines ranging from $1,000 to $6,000.

