The New Year’s numbers are in.

Quebec reports 7,663 new cases of COVID-19 since Dec. 31

Quebec is reporting 7,663 new cases of COVID-19 over the past three days (since Dec. 31), with 2,869 infections recorded on Dec. 31, 1,986 on Jan. 1 and 2,808 on Jan. 2. The province has also reported 121 deaths from the virus in the same three-day period.

Montreal accounts for 1,300 of that total number of new COVID-19 cases reported since Dec. 31, bringing’s the city’s total infections up to 74,062.

According to Santé Québec, 1,140 Quebecers have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the past 72 hours.

For more details about the COVID-19 situation in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

